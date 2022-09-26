Hawks have edge in season opener

HENLEY Hawks Women got their new Championship campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed in a close encounter at Blackheath Women on Sunday.

Blackheath kicked off and were met with a powerful attacking drive. Henley looked at capitalising in the early minutes of the game but seemed to struggle to settle into the game.

The home side showed impenetrable defence and managed to turn the ball over in the Henley half. Although Henley defended solidly, they could not hold Blackheath who crashed over the line in the first quarter.

This sparked energy into the travelling side, as Henley’s defensive set grew stronger. Winning the ball back in their half, the Hawks punched through the Blackheath line. Following a quick ball from Lini Kaufana to the backs, Becky Smart managed to return the score, dotting the ball expertly over the line.

Henley used width to allow Smart to quickly score again and Genevieve Moody to dot the ball in the corner to give the Hawks a 15-12 half-time lead.

Blackheath showed an intense drive to manipulate the Henley defence and score in the early minutes of the second half.

Henley did not let this deter them from capitalising on a loose ball in the midfield. Quick thinking allowed the ball to get to Ella Whittaker, who danced through the defence to score.

A new confidence was felt on the pitch, with Henley receiving the kick-off and using the ball-carrying skills of Hari McCormack and Bobby Barrett to pull the defence in before getting the ball wide to Lauren Mueller, who scored Hawks’ final try of the game.

Blackheath then beat the Henley defence to score late in the half. Winning a penalty deep into the Hawks’ half, Blackheath needed the clean ball to score but off the line-out Hawks’ defence was too strong for the home side and Sam Page managed to win the ball in ruck before Henley kicked the ball out to end the game.