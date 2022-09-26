Dismissal leaves Bulls reeling

HENLEY Bulls went down to a heavy defeat away at Bishop’s Stortford 2nds last Saturday in a match that saw them play an hour of the game with 14 men and the last 10 minutes with just 13.

Their preparations for the game were not helped due to late withdrawals due to injuries and illness. Playing on a good surface, Henley kicked off and were straight on the front foot with an early penalty slotted in front of the posts by Max McMinn to give the visitors a three-point lead.

Bishop’s Stortford came storming back and built good phases and made their overlaps count. Soon the home side were 19-3 up. Henley made a good line break only to be turned over.

A scrambling defence effort from Joe Bridger and Ben Venner stopped Bishop’s Stortford from scoring but from the ruck Venner was judged to have committed a technical foul which resulted in his second yellow card and he was sent off, leaving Henley to play the remaining 60 minutes with 14 players.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure and made the most of the man advantage, scoring three more times to make it 40-3 at the break.

Henley were finally able to get their hands on the ball in the second half but they were punished when the ball was ripped from them in contact and Bishop’s Stortford ran over to score.

A couple of big carries from Josh Macco and Ollie Stirling saw the Bulls gain a penalty, which McMinn put into the corner, 15 metres out. A take from Zac Taylor at the back allowed Macco to break away to get within a metre and pop the ball up to Jack Stanton who bundled the ball down.

Henley built up the phases which saw Taylor break free and he was able to pass the last defender and give the ball to Ross Lewis in support to score out wide. A further injury saw Henley reduced to 13 players for the last 10 minutes where they conceded two late tries.