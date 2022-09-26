Rossiter scores four tries for Rams in comfortable home win

RAMS’ director of rugby Seb Reynolds was impressed with the tempo his side played with as they recorded their highest National Division 1 score with a 59-26 home triumph against Hull last Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.

Four-try Jak Rossiter led the way as the hosts crossed the whitewash nine times — another record at level three — while had they not conceded two tries in the final three minutes, it would also have been their biggest victory margin.

Rossiter had given his side the lead before a converted Tomasi Tanumi score nudged Hull in front, only for a rampant home side to score 40 unanswered points.

Charlie Robson, Ollie Cole and Rossiter all went over before the break before Axel Kalling-Smith scored a wonder-try, Drew Humberstone went over and Rossiter completed his treble.

Alex Seers converted five of those to make it 45-7 before Will Hall went over for Hull.

Yet Robson’s second brought the half-century up and Rossiter collected his fourth — Humberstone converting both — before the visitors snatched a bonus point of their own through late scores from Charlie Beech and Mike Adlard, Reece Dean adding the extras.

Reynolds was pleased with a third straight bonus-point win to start the season, saying: “We had to weather a bit of a storm early on where they had ascendancy at the set-piece. They were playing some good rugby and were unlucky not to score early on, but they came back and took the lead.

“However, I was very impressed with the way we came back from that and wrested control — we played some good tempo rugby.

“There were a few landmarks there for us, but I was a little bit disappointed at the end to let a very valiant Hull side get the bonus point.

“They earned and deserved it — for the first 20 minutes they were the better side — but it was a good game of rugby with lots of points on show.”

A feature of Rams’ victory was their patience in keeping the ball in hand, while the back three also contributed seven of their nine tries in a magnificent effort.

And Reynolds concluded: “It was a positive for us in that the sun was out and the pitch is in good nick, so we were able to keep the ball and score some nice tries.

“Sometimes you think you’ve tackled Axel and he just keeps going. The back three did really well and Jak’s looking really good at the moment, while young Charlie is just always challenging the line.”

Rams travel to Bishop’s Stortford tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm.