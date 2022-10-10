Abbey have no answer to Hawks second half dominant display

FOLLOWING a gritty opening 40 minutes, Henley Hawks went on to score freely to secure the honours in their Championship Division 1 South home clash with Abbey Women at Dry Leas last Sunday.

Hawks started with intent and were quickly threatening the Abbey try line. An effective kicking strategy saw Abbey flip the script and they soon upped the intensity, with aggressive ball runners bringing them close to scoring.

An interlude of injury time gave the teams a chance to regroup.

When play resumed, Abbey kept the pressure on and strong scrummaging gave the perfect platform for Charlotte Faux to charge forward for a try under the posts, neatly converted by Alice Denton-Rice.

The Abbey side continued to show dominance, particularly in the scrum. Henley tried to get a footing in the game with some good back field coverage from Genevieve Moody, however an attempted counterattack was quickly snuffed by a smart intercept from Denton-Rice who scored in the corner but was unable to convert.

A yellow card saw Hawks go down to 14 players but they then began to make inroads. Direct running lines from Shira Kilgallon revealed weaknesses in the Abbey defensive line and soon Becky Smart got the Hawks’ first points with a score in the top corner.

Abbey hit back, but in their attempt to deal with carries from Hari McCormack and Christina Gibson, they were caught narrow as Kaufana skipped through to dot down for a crucial second score for the Hawks before the break.

Now back up to a full complement of players, the game resumed with a flurry of tries from the home side. Hot off the bench, Renae Baker-Manuwa demonstrated quick footwork, allowing her to cross the whitewash on her debut.

This was closely followed minutes later from a double score from Moody who was unstoppable with her pace and arcing runs from depth. Smart converted the second to put Hawks 27-12 up after 10 minutes into the second half.

Abbey could not cope with the onslaught from Henley who tore apart the defensive line with good handling and deft offloads.

Rachel Humphreys capitalised from the fine play scoring after a line break. Smart crossed the whitewash soon after and converted.

The Hawks spent the second half unanswered by Abbey and Kaufana exhibited her skills with a variety of chips kicks and exemplary footwork that created further opportunities for Ellie Smales to score two tries in quick succession, both converted by Smart.

Baker-Manuwa again left the defence helpless as she finished the try-fest with another five points.