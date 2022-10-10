Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Visitors ease to Rosehill victory

ABBEY’S disappointing run of results continued as they lost again in Counties 1 Tribute Southern North last Saturday.

Their defeat to Milton Keynes at Rosehill was their fifth in five this season, and it was a disappointing way for stalwart forwards Adam Postlethwaite and Ed House to mark their 100th appearances for the club.

The visitors took the lead within two minutes with a try from winger Meach Power, with outside half Juan Santirso adding the conversion. Santirso added a penalty soon afterwards, and despite good work from flanker Max Courtnage and stand-in skipper Chris Shaw, Abbey were unable to turn their occasional periods of dominance into points. Shortly before the break Santirso landed another penalty to make the half-time score 13-0.

Milton Keynes scored again at the start of the second half with a try from prop Calum McNally, Santirso again converting. As the game went on, the visitors’ scrum began to dominate and Abbey were pushed off their own ball.

From one of these scrums winger Rian Kellar-Colgan was sent clear for his side’s third try, and the same player’s fine run achieved his team’s bonus point try with the final action of the game. Santirso converted the first of these scores on a forgettable afternoon for Abbey.

Abbey: W Bevan, R Williams, G Goodenough, M Beckly (M Eldridge, 70 mins), J Brown, T Bird, D Hunter, A Postlethwaite, M Toland (M Cowdery, 56 mins), O Charlton, C Shaw (M Beckly, 78 mins), M Eldridge (J Gadd, 51 mins), M Courtnage, E House, G Sutherland (D Smith, 6 mins).

10 October 2022

