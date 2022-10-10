Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Robinson try ensures clean sweep for side at Dry Leas festival

Robinson try ensures clean sweep for side at Dry Leas festival

HENLEY Rugby Club hold its annual minis and juniors festival last Sunday where more than 1,500 children, aged from six to 12 years, descended on Dry Leas to play in almost 250 matches.

Local sides from Marlow, Maidenhead and Reading Abbey competed in the tournament along with others from Alton, Tadley, Bracknell and Saracens in matches played out in good conditions.

The players put on a good display of running rugby with the younger age groups competing ferociously in their games of tag and touch while their older sides tackled bravely and attacked with flair and gusto.

Results for the matches from U11 and below were not recorded as sides embraced the RFU’s core values of TREDS —Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship — which were on constant display during matches.

Henley’s U12s put in a huge effort and demonstrated good support play which culminated in George Robinson going over in the corner to win their final game and secure five wins from their five matches played.

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33