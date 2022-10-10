Robinson try ensures clean sweep for side at Dry Leas festival

HENLEY Rugby Club hold its annual minis and juniors festival last Sunday where more than 1,500 children, aged from six to 12 years, descended on Dry Leas to play in almost 250 matches.

Local sides from Marlow, Maidenhead and Reading Abbey competed in the tournament along with others from Alton, Tadley, Bracknell and Saracens in matches played out in good conditions.

The players put on a good display of running rugby with the younger age groups competing ferociously in their games of tag and touch while their older sides tackled bravely and attacked with flair and gusto.

Results for the matches from U11 and below were not recorded as sides embraced the RFU’s core values of TREDS —Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship — which were on constant display during matches.

Henley’s U12s put in a huge effort and demonstrated good support play which culminated in George Robinson going over in the corner to win their final game and secure five wins from their five matches played.