Titans’ forward power proves decisive

A DEPLETED Henley Bulls side went down to a heavy home defeat against local rivals Rams Titans last Saturday.

The Bulls were counting the costs of injuries in the forwards and had to play uncontested scrums due to lack of front row as they only had four forwards on the pitch, with four backs filling in.

The Bulls started the game well and looked to throw the ball around to move the big Titan pack around.

The line-out with the few numbers was working well with Luke Bishop hitting his man.

Rhys Edwards made a good half break but was unable to make the offload stick to his team-mate.

The Titans scored two tries through their forwards but Henley were unable to match their power in the maul and tight area.

Henley made a good break from a scrum as Toby Howe took the ball to the line before finding Connor Cross who ran through untouched and took play into depth into the Titans half.

A scrambled defence saw Titans turn the ball over and clear the threat.

Henley kept attacking with Barney Stentiford having a busy day, working hard and putting in a big defensive display. Henley then conceded two late tries in the first half to take the score to 26-0 to Titans at half-time.

Early in the second half the Bulls were caught off guard as the Titans who came out firing and got an early score.

Henley then pulled a score back, after good work from the backs, Howe was able to find Rhyan Scott-Young with a bit of space in front of him. He used his footwork and speed to go around the defence and covering defenders to score by the posts.

The game was then stopped for a while due to a nasty injury to the Titans centre that required medical treatment.

When the game restarted Henley were unable to get their hands on the ball for a period of time and the well-drilled Titans punished them, scoring five tries against a tiring defence.

Despite the result, this was a good gritty performance from Henley, but the forward power from the Titans was the key

difference between the sides.