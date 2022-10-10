Hayhow in fine form as Rams hit top spot

SEB Reynolds praised his Rams side for a superb start to the National 1 season as they picked up a fifth consecutive bonus-point win from five with a 40-15 home success against Darlington Mowden Park, writes Richard Ashton.

Having fallen behind to an Ollie Walker try, the hosts levelled through a brilliant Ollie Cole score — the scrum half taking a quick tap penalty and running in from 40 metres out.

A crucial moment followed shortly after as Darlington prop Josh Crickmay was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Paul Englezos, and with Alex Seers converting two Connor Hayhow tries before the break, Rams led 19-5.

Jack Rossiter grabbed his eighth of the season two minutes into the second period, and when Vince Everitt also crossed shortly after — Seers converting both for 33-5 — the game was all but done.

Darlington stuck to their task and cut the gap through an Ali Ledingham score before Hayhow completed his hat-trick three minutes from time, Seers again on target.

And while Connor Fitzsimons touched down for the visitors at the death, Rams were worthy winners ahead of the first rest week of the season.

Speaking on the game, director of rugby Reynolds said: “I thought it was a solid if not spectacular performance, but credit to our guys, they’ve been superb in the first five weeks of the season.

“Darlington came out of the blocks well and put us under pressure — we also sometimes also put ourselves under pressure and afforded them counter-attacking opportunities which allowed them to keep the ball alive and go through the phases.

“They’re one of the most dangerous sides in the league and you have to be really vigilant against them the whole time.

“I said before the game they could have been four from four — they’re a very good side and I thought we did very well to grind them down, aided by the red card.”

The 26th-minute dismissal of Crickmay was an unfortunate one, the prop showing immediate remorse for a mis-timed and certainly not malicious tackle on his opposite number.

But while it handed Rams a numbers advantage, Reynolds admitted it still took plenty of hard work to complete the victory, adding: “There’s an exponential effect on the fact you can build fatigue, but other than that, teams are so organised the extra man doesn’t pay dividend in the immediate phase play.

“You have to be patient and Robbie (Stapley) was putting the message in to keep building and eventually we’d get the rewards from it.

“The most important thing was not to panic if it didn’t come immediately, because when they’re down to 14 men it doesn’t guarantee the win, it just means both teams have to manage it and we did that in the end.”