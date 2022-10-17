Kaufana brace helps side climb league table with bonus point win

HENLEY Hawks Women picked up a bonus point win on the south coast to move into second place of the Championship South Division 1 table last Sunday.

Hove kicked off the game and the Hawks were eager to put the home side on the back foot and began to play with a high intensity, with strong carries from Jeni Kingman and Sam Page.

Over eagerness was shown by the Hawks, with several handling errors underpinning the first 20 minutes. However, the forward pack gave a strong drive in the scrum to dominate the set piece.

After settling into the game, Hawks looked to capitalise in open play. Using the proven drive of the forward pack the Hawks looked to advance into the Hove half. Following an impressive run from Becky Smart, Lauren Mueller managed to evade the remaining defenders and cross the line to secure the first points on the scoreboard.

Just before half time, Henley looked to capitalise again off the set piece and following a dominant scrum, Lini Kaufana quickly fed the ball to Genevieve Moody, who stepped through the Hove backline to score in the dying minutes of the half. Hove showed a new determination in the second half. The home side began to challenge Henley in the contact area and broke through for the first try of the second half, bringing the score to 10-5.

Searching for the bonus point win, Henley responded with intent and after a successful line break from Kate Hallett, Kaufana managed to cross the line. It was not long before Kaufana crossed the line again after running an impressive support line.

In the final 20 minutes Henley allowed ill-discipline to take over, causing the match official to walk the travelling side an extra 20 metres. The Hawks then showed an impressive defensive set to hold the home side from crossing the try line.

Dominant tackles from Page and Kaufana caused too much pressure for the home side, with a knock on turning the tables before Hove could capitalise.

In the dying minutes, Henley had a chance to end with a score. However, overeagerness saw the game end after a knock on over the try line.