Abbey Women get season up and running with comfortable victory

ABBEY Women recorded their first Championship South Division 1 of the season after putting in a scintillating six-try bonus-point performance against visitors Blackheath Women last Sunday.

Four tries from the impressive Alice Denton-Rice capped off a cohesive team performance, which celebrated skipper Annabel Hawkins’s club honours match in her 60th league game.

Control of the game exchanged hands in the opening quarter multiple times, with Blackheath responding after Alice Denton-Rice’s opening try with two quick scores from their hooker and captain, Alex Zdunek.

It was scrum half Ellie Denton-Rice who brought the next score, with a quick-witted dummy after a fine break from centre Clara Reynolds, she crossed the line for a try that was the highlight of the afternoon. With both scores converted, Abbey were back in the lead and in the driving seat.

Blackheath responded well by taking advantage of a momentary lapse in defensive concentration from Abbey, and worked the ball wide with their dynamic centres making good line breaks own the pitch. Despite good scramble defence from Lou Pullan and Hooper, it was Jackie Osono who crossed for Blackheath’s third and final score of the day.

Regrouping, the home side now started to gain some confidence and momentum. Abbey’s dominant scrum came to the fore once again, with last season’s powerful front row combination of Gale, Stevens and Potter turning over crucial ball.

The back row of Barker, Hawkins and Fowler led from the front by way of tackles, while Kiff and Turnell Willett were everywhere on the park. It was when Potter won an important jackal penalty that the stage was set for the home side’s third try. Good distribution from the resulting scrum from fly-half Hannah Skeels found Alice Denton-Rice once more and a third converted try sent the home team into the lead at half-time.

The second half started in much the same vein, with Abbey’s dominance of the game continuing. It was now Abbey’s back three who started to work their way into game. Fullback Pullan had an outstanding first half, relieving pressure with several well-placed kicks, including one she chased herself and thumped the Blackheath winger into touch.

Winger Hooper had showcased a second strong defensive performance but it was her opposite winger Jess Williams who dove powerfully over the line for her side’s bonus-point try.

Abbey were now in the driving seat and their confidence showed all over the pitch. Barker and Kiff continued their strong carries, while replacement front row forwards Kiernan and Kearns made some huge defensive hits.

Denton-Rice staked her claim to repeat last season’s feat as the league’s top points scorer with a further two individual try finishes, while she enjoyed a superb day from the tee, converting five of her six conversion attempts.

This was an assured performance with a lot of regular faces back in the fold following the previous week’s defeat. Gale and Fowler were welcome returns, and Newton continued to show the strong pathway at Abbey, playing in her third first team fixture this season.