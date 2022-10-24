Home defeat leaves Abbey bottom of table

ABBEY and Wallingford met under the Rosehill lights for a rare Friday evening fixture in Counties 1 Tribute Southern North.

Despite a committed and enthusiastic effort from the home side, the visitors emerged victorious with a bonus point, a result which takes them to third in the table. Abbey, in contrast, are now bottom of the league following a sixth defeat in six.

Abbey were under pressure for much of the first half, and after a few near misses their line was crossed after 27 minutes when prop Tom Bradfield scored a try.

Fullback Charles Campbell added the first in a series of conversions, and he was on target again a few minutes later after Wallingford number eight Max Suttner scored his side’s second try.

Fullback Sol Wallis-Robinson and replacements Max Boucher and Matt Woodrow all attacked well for Abbey, but the only other score of the first half was a Campbell penalty.

Wallingford continued to threaten after the break, with flanker Nathan Chapman very much to the fore.

Suttner crossed again for their third try, and skipper James Norris secured the bonus point with his side’s fourth touchdown of the evening. Campbell converted the second of these scores, but Abbey had the last word with a late try from Woodrow, converted by Wallis-Robinson.

Abbey: S Wallis-Robinson, G Goodenough (C House, 51 mins), A Ross. M Beckly, R Williams, T Bird, D Hunter, A Postlethwaite (M Toland, 40 mins), M Toland (M Woodrow, 30 mins), O Charlton, M Eldridge, J Gadd, C Shaw, D Smith (M Boucher, 4-70 mins, G Goodenough, 71 mins), E House.