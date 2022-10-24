Rosslyn Park ease to comfortable victory

A CLINICAL Rosslyn Park 2nds side took advantage of several errors by the Bulls to run out comfortable winners last Saturday in a match played in good conditions.

Henley kicked off and forced a mistake but were met with a solid defence and they were able to recycle and continue to attack.

Park’s defence stood firm and were able to clear their line and get into the Henley half.

Henley’s pack was matching their oppositions, leaving little room and giving little time for decisions.

A defensive kick out from Henley provided the first score. A miscommunication in defence allowed a hole to develop which saw the Park winger sprint and step his way to line.

From the kick off, Park’s slick play from their backs created an overlap before giving the simple inside pass for another score.

Bulls’ Ollie Stirling then had to depart the field with a bloodied nose. Henley fought back with Marcus Lowe, Barney Stentiford and Omar Ellaboudy all putting in tackles in hault the Park pack.

Toby Howe was looking to use his outside runners to breakdown the defensive wall and it was quick thinking from captain Ross Lewis who took a quick tap penalty and sprinted his way over the line.

Park did come back and it was any error in the Henley defensive system cost them points as they trailed 31-5 at half-time.

Henley started the second half brightly with Rhys Amos and Zack Taylor playing well. Max McMinn, on at number 10, had plenty of options out side him to try and put players through the gap.

Once the ball was turned over, Henley were defending their line from a barrage of attacks which they did well to keep out.

The pressure did eventually tell as Park scored and any mistakes Henley made were being punished by the visitors.

Henley’s heads didn’t drop and they came back score a try of their own, Guy Rawsthorn drawing the last defender in before a good pass set Rhyan Scott Young off down the wing with the fullback to beat. Scott Young used his pace and went around the outside and score under the posts.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Henley Bulls host Amphill 2nds.