Hawks gain share of spoils following conversion miss

HENLEY Hawks Women were held to a draw by Championship South Division 1 newcomers Beckenham Ladies at Dry Leas last Sunday.

The game saw Hawks’ Bobby Barrett make her 100th appearance while Rachel Humphreys celebrated her 50th run out.

Hawks kicked off and instantly looked to win the ball back. The home side were eager to put the visitors on the back foot and began to play with a high intensity, displaying dominant tackles and causing Beckenham to spill the ball.

The Hawks looked to capitalise from this mistake and after a decisive scrum the Hawks pushed the ball wide. Following quick interplay from the back line, Sam Page crashed over the line for the first try of the game.

Soon after the Hawks looked to capitalise again. Following a hard carry from Pippa Robinson, the ball was pushed wide to Becky Smart who, after beating two defenders, chipped the ball ahead. Beating past the opposition to retrieve the ball, Smart dotted the ball over the line to give Henley a comfortable lead.

Looking to return the score, Beckenham started to play with a new drive and capitalised after a knock-on from the home side close to the line. Before the end of the half, following a midfield scrum, Shira Kilgallon pushed the ball to fullback Genevieve Moody, who evaded three defenders and crashed over the line to give the Hawks a 17-10 half-time lead.

In the second half Beckenham began to test the home side, pinning them close to the try line. The Hawks were not deterred, and fought vigorously to win the ball back and push Beckenham up the pitch.

This provided the platform for Smart to cross the line for the second time. Beckenham returned the score with two well worked tries of a set piece, leaving all to play for in the final 20 minutes.

Knowing the lead needed to be extended, Kilgallon led the homeside in a controlled and direct attack and looked to ship the ball to Smart.

Following a line break, Smart kicked the ball into open space which allowed Renae Baker to retrieve it and cross the line, giving Hawks a crucial five-point lead. Exhaustion appeared to take over the home side after defending hard on the line for the final 10 minutes. In the final play, Beckenham identified a gap in the Hawks defence and capitalised, bringing the score line to a draw with a conversion attempt to come, which was not successful. This was a testing and physical game for the Hawks who, despite not getting the win, still moved up to second place in the table.