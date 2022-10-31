Cookland kicks leveller for Bulls

HENLEY Bulls came from 12 points behind with 20 minutes of the match remaining to secure a draw in an entertaining clash with visitors Ampthill 1881s at Dry Leas last Saturday.

Henley kicked off and Ampthill showed they were willing to pass the ball out wide and attack from all over the pitch.

A fumble allowed Henley to have an attacking scrum, Max McMinn at fly half was able to get the ball into Guy Rawsthorn’s hands and he ran through the first line of defence but a covering tackle caught him.

Henley remained on the front foot and scored the first points when after a solid scrum the ball got to Louis Flynn’s hands and he powered his way through a couple of tackles to score under the posts.

Ampthill hit back, building pressure after a break and pulling the Henley defence from one side of the pitch to the other before a skilful chip kick saw a winger dive over. The visitors soon added a second score, working the Henley defence well to touch down out wide.

Henley were then able to apply pressure to Ampthill from the kick-off, with them looking to run everything, and Flynn spotted a chance of an interception and took it to dot down under the posts.

The forwards were building pressure into the game and strong carries from Ollie Frostick, Omar Ellaboudy and Zack Taylor, with Ross Lewis dictating the pace, Ampthill gave a penalty away in front of the sticks which allowed McMinn to slot over. Just on the stroke of half-time, Ampthill got a score to take the half-time score to 17-17.

Early in the second half Ampthill continued to bash away at the Henley line but some good tackling from Luke Bishop and Henry Brothers kept them out.

The pressure eventually told and then this was followed by another score to put the visitors 29-17 ahead with 20 minutes to play.

Back came Henley as strong carries by Taylor, and Henry Penrose and Cail Cookland were pulling the strings in attack and they got back into the Ampthill 22 and found Ellaboudy in a hole. The ball was recycled and then patient play was rewarded when Taylor crashed over.

With five minutes left on the clock Henley built the pressure and worked their way down the pitch where Frostick with a strong carry scored and Cookland with the conversion to make the score even.

Both teams could of kicked the ball out for the draw, but they both had other ideas. Henley, full of confidence were looking to run everything back and forced a penalty 45 metres out, Cookland had a shot but the ball sailed wide. From the restart Henley built play up to allow Cookland a drop goal opportunity and when wide, Ampthill attacked on the counter-attack and took play up to half way, with some desperate tackling, and forced a penalty, which was sent into the Henley 22. Henley stole the resulting line-out and had an attacking opportunity but a knock-on brought an end to the match.