Referee abandons Abbey clash

ABBEY’S Tribute Southern Counties North Division 1 clash at Swindon College Old Boys was abandoned last Saturday with the hosts leading 5-3.

Following a first half which featured two yellow cards to each side, two head injuries to Abbey players and several discussions with both captains, referee Matt Wray abandoned the match and left the field at half-time.

The match was punctuated by lectures to the captains, with Wray summoning Chris Shaw of Abbey and Damon Murphy of the home side on four occasions.

Abbey spent long periods in the College half without managing a score, and they went behind against the run of play when powerful centre Tucker Blinkhorn crossed for an unconverted try.

By this time Abbey number eight Max Courtnage had been yellow carded, along with College forwards Eoin Crean and Jason Patmore.

Further Abbey pressure resulted in a successful penalty kick for scrum half Sol Wallis-Robinson, but just before half-time visitors’ replacement Jack Brown became the fourth player to be yellow carded.

Abbey had already lost prop Matt Woodrow and flanker Steven Hall with head injuries, and after a further talk to the captains the match was abandoned.