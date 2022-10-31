McRae runs in try from 40 metres as Rams march on

DIRECTOR of rugby Seb Reynolds thanked his players and the Rams’ supporters alike following their stunning 29-21 National Division 1 triumph at previously unbeaten Rosslyn Park last Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.

The hosts took an early lead via a penalty try which also saw Max Hayman sin-binned, but Rams rallied in style with Jak Rossiter and Charlie Robson crossing the whitewash, Alex Seers with a conversion for a 12-5 half-time lead.

Man-of-the-match James McRae then raced in from 40 metres before Seers added the extras and a penalty, the league’s top points-scorer then knocking over a conversion after setting up a Drew Humberstone touchdown.

Rams led 29-7 with 10 minutes to play and while a Jake Buckingham double from close range — both converted by Monty Bradbury — gave Park hope, the visitors weren’t to be denied.

Reflecting on the win, Reynolds said: “Our boys were very good. Rosslyn Park are a very talented side and the way they’ve started the season has been very impressive, but we focused on what we wanted to do and we did that — you have to have a solid defence, win the collisions and stop them playing into the wider channels and keep their quick wings quiet, and for large parts of the game, I thought we did that.

“Our back three was superb and the midfield defence was outstanding.”

He continued: “You can break things down, but the reasons we love the game is it’s quite simplistic — can you win the collisions? If you can do that and play with a platform, you should be in the game and we did that for the most part.

“They had their moments as well and that’s why they were able to come back towards the end, but we won the collisions and with that the game.”

Rams could not have got off to a worse start as the hosts were awarded their early score, but the director of rugby revealed: “I thought we dealt with it really well. It was a big call to start the game with a yellow and a penalty try, but we took it on the chin and ended the sin-bin in the ascendancy, and then we just built pressure throughout the 40 minutes — probably leaving two or maybe three scores out there in the first half.

“At half-time we had to focus and say we could be in a really close game — Rosslyn Park had their moments and it was a five-point game at that time, so it meant the first 20 minutes of the second half were going to be so important.”

He continued: “But we came out, won a penalty early, put pressure on and then James in that spell was outstanding. The way he added tempo to our game was brilliant and his try was very nice.” Former Exeter Chief and Cornish Pirate McRae endured an injury-plagued first campaign at the club last season, only featuring in five first-team games while he also transitioned into becoming a teacher at Eton College.

But Reynolds has no doubt of his quality, and artistic licence, adding: “He’s an outstanding rugby player and a breath of fresh air for us — he’s a great character, we love him, and he was just absolute quality. He ran it in from 40 metres, but after a couple of beers I’m sure it will be 80.”

Despite making it seven wins from seven, for a fifth week in a row Rams conceded the last points in the game and Reynolds conceded there is still plenty of room for improvement, stating: “We’re still developing as a team — we want to be an 80-minute side and to build pressure for the whole game, but that’s easier said than done.

“The quality of National 1 sides mean they are always going to come back at you, and the momentum is always going to swing.

“While you’d want a completely dominant game, the reality is how you deal with those moments, and I thought we did it well — but we will strive to keep getting better.” And while there is still scope for more on the field, Reynolds could not thank the Rams fans for their efforts in supporting the victory at The Rock, ending: “I could see a lot of blue when we arrived, a lot of cheering when we ran out and when we scored, and we just had fantastic support.

“The club embodies a real family atmosphere, ex-players, girlfriends, wives, children and supporters, so thank you so much.”

Rams host Birmingham Moseley on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).