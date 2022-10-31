Henley Hawks score six tries to see off battling basement side

HENLEY Hawks travelled to Essex last Saturday and came up against a committed and uncompromising side that didn’t reflect their lowly status in National Division 2 East.

Henley were unable to gain any sort of purposeful momentum during the game and the stop-start nature led to an error-strewn performance.

However, the visitors gained a full five-point win which moved them to third place in the table with some tough encounters coming up in the coming weeks.

Henley enjoyed the majority of the early possession and were ahead after three minutes when a powerful scrum saw number eight Alex Bradley touch down close to the posts for Max Titchener to add the conversion.

This should have been the signal for the visitors to push forward and secure a decent lead but unfortunately, a mistake from the kick off allowed the home side to kick deep into the Henley half where a defensive error saw an easy opportunity for Westcliff to draw level.

This was the story of the game. Henley were gaining good possession promising attacks but a lack of basic skills at times and unforced errors saw the home side able to recover on each occasion that Henley threatened.

Ben Harrison was next on the score sheet after a series of punishing drives towards the visitors’ line saw the second row drive over for Titchener to once again convert to restore the lead. A Henley kick through was then charged down by Westcliff and once again the home side had levelled the score without having to work hard.

Once again Henley were back on the offensive and a second try from Harrison was scored wide out after some good support play, this time Titchener was just wide with the conversion. Back came Westcliff to level once again as a clever kick outstripped the Henley defence.

Perhaps the decisive moment came just before the interval when, after a series of punishing drives from the Henley forwards, skipper Dave Manning crashed over to set up a half-time score of 26-19.

Westcliff were first out of the blocks in the second half with a try wide out to reduce the deficit to just two points again. With both sides now having gained a bonus point all was to play for.

This was a good as it got for the hosts as Henley rounded off an injury and error-strewn second half with further tries from Tom Vooght and Sam Lunnon, one of which was converted by Titchener to make the final score line comfortable.

Henley’s objective was clearly a five point win which in the end was comfortably achieved but with some crucial games coming up in the next few weeks accuracy will be at a premium.

Henley Hawks: Crowley, Scott, Davies, Porter, Webb, Titchener, Crow, Manning, Emery, Mason, Lunnon, Harrison, Vooght, Scott, Bradley. Replacements: Wood, Macrae, Shpylka, Hall, Lowe.