Bulls run out of steam in gallant fight back

HENLEY Bulls went down to a narrow defeat at home to Blackheath 2nds last Saturday in a match played in good conditions for running rugby.

From the kick-off Henley were keen to attack with Omar Ellaboudy and Zack Taylor putting in a shift, making the hard yards to get the home side on to the front foot.

Henley were rewarded with the first score of the game when the ball was worked out to Jamar Richardson who used his pace to take play deep into the Blackheath half where he found Connor Cross, who was caught just short but found Charlie Sichel in support, who gave the ball to Joe Bridger to score under the posts.

Blackheath then sustained a period with the ball in hand, forcing Henley to concede a number of penalties.

This soon led to a yellow card being given out to Henley centre Jake Shortland. Blackheath took advantage of the extra man to score.

The next phase of the game was well seen out by Henley despite being a player down with the defensive effort being led by Ellaboudy and Rhys Amos.

Having just got back up to 15, Henley then lost Henry Brothers to another yellow card, and as before Blackheath punished them and scored straight away.

Again, Henley saw out the remaining time without too much pressure.

On the stroke of half-time, from a scrum they were able to move the ball down the line to see Richardson score in the corner to close the deficit to 14-12.

Henley started the second half slowly and conceded three tries in the first 20 minutes.

The Bulls were still trying to play, but the passes were not going to hand. At 35-12 down with less than 15 minutes to go Henley found their rhythm again.

Fly-half Max McMinn was able to get over the gain line and from a scrum, Cross was able to draw his man and feed Guy Rawsthorn, who hit a hard line and scored under the posts.

Straight from the kick Henley were looking to move the ball as Henry Penrose, Taylor and Rawsthorn all made good yards.

Captain Ross Lewis then spotted a hole by the ruck to sprint in from 30 metres out but conversion went just wide.

From the kick-off, Henley were looking to move the ball and keep it alive. They were moved wide, before being recycled and moving back and then Toby Howe found a gap to sprint through and score under the posts from 40 metres out.

There was enough time to kick off which gave Henley one more chance to attack but a tackle forced a knock-on and Blackheath kicked the ball out to end the match.