Henley Hawks youngsters have edge in derby 72-point thriller

SAM Winters helped himself to 13 points as Henley Hawks U16s, who gave debuts to seven U15 players, ran out winners in a high-scoring tussle with local rivals Abbey at Dry Leas last Sunday.

Hawks came out of the blocks quickest and made the early running. Prop Moin Chowdury kicked off and made 20m. The play set Josh Livesey up at nine to release Will Corbett at 10 who broke through two tackles and made a 30m break. Corbett was hauled down just short of the line.

Two minutes later and almost the exact play was repeated this time off the top of a line-out with Hawks hooker Jonny Noctor hitting Rishaad Bhushan who delivered the quick ball off the top. Corbett took his second chance running a great line off Douglas Amlot at centre to carve open the Abbey defence and crash over. Corbett's own kick drifted just wide to leave Henley 5-0 up.

Abbey bounced back quickly and their fly half, who caused Henley problems all day, made a 40m break and on 10 minutes they went over in the right-hand corner to level the scores.

Five minutes later, Henley, giving up too much ball and field position were on the back foot again and Abbey went over again, adding the conversion for a 12-5 lead.

The game continued to flow from end to end. Henley skipper Ashton Ilincic found space after a break by Henry Manson, supported by Charles Morley on the right wing, and Ilincic finished off a move to score under the posts. Sam Winters added the conversion.

Corbett then bagged his brace, with Winters breaking the line and looping to put Corbett in on the left-hand corner and on 30 minutes Henley found themselves with a 17-12 lead.

Abbey found some territory and on the stroke of half-time bounced back with another score. The kick drifted just wide with the score 17-17.

Henley gave U15 players Will Tavinor in the front row, Joe Archibald at four and Rudi Derbyshire at 12 alongside Pearse Welsh on the right wing their debuts and they all performed well.

Early in the second half Ilincic went over for his own brace, Winters added the conversion and not long after Ben Earl on the left wing finished a good move started from Conrad Morley at nine and involving Thomas Shemilt, Winters and Derbyshire, scoring in the far-left corner to put Henley 29-17 up.

Henley were then punished by an Abbey team refusing to throw the towel in. The kick-off got spilled and Abbey seized their chance with their number 10 crashing over for his second and added the conversion to make it 29-24.

Into the last quarter, further debuts were given by U15s Harry Waldrom at six, Alex Clark at 10 and Juan Molina at two with all three putting in good peformances.

The Henley forwards began to gain control again against a tiring Abbey pack. Laurence Walker at seven was impressive, with Paddy Mannering ably supporting.

Line-outs had steadied with Archie Stickley calling the moves and the platform for Livesey created. Alex Clark now at 10 controlled the game and made a good break with Toby Shemilt at 15 and Finn Hawkes on the wing in support. The move gave Henley territory and Winters broke through the middle and finished under the posts to make it 36-24.

Once again Abbey refused to give up and bounced straight back to score and make it 36-29 with five minutes remaining.

Henley’s restart went high, Freddie Ash and returning to Hawks six years after his last appearance, caught the kick-off on the bounce and charged the remaining 25m to score. Winters added the conversion.