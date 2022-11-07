Collis shines as Rams extend winning run to eight matches

SEB Reynolds lauded ‘arguably the performance of the season’ following Rams’ National Division 1 home victory against Birmingham Moseley last Saturday, a result which extended their perfect start to the campaign to eight matches, writes Richard Ashton.

Having fallen behind to an early Sam McNulty try, the lead changed hands five more times before half an hour had gone as Henry Bird, Jak Rossiter and Ollie Taylor touched down for the hosts — Alex Seers with two conversions — while Elliott Creed’s score and five points from the boot of Ollie Allsopp kept Moseley in contention 19-15 adrift.

Seers added the extras after Ross Crame secured the bonus point, but a second Allsopp penalty made it 26-18 at the interval.

Rams surged clear after the break, Ant Marris and Ellis Jones dotting down as Bird and Rossiter also completed their doubles.

Jide Ajayi grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, but the director of rugby was delighted to have come through with another victory. Reynolds explained: “It was a very tricky game to manage because we’d had a very emotional couple of weeks with big fixtures, and as I said during the week, every match is tough.

“We were without our captain (Robbie Stapley) who has been playing very well and we lost James McRae on Thursday night, but all our boys stepped up.

“Something clicked and everyone just focused in, and we didn’t really let a good Birmingham side into the game.

“If you’re being critical, our line-out didn’t function as we’d want it to, and we maybe lacked a bit of discipline in the middle of the pitch which gave them opportunities, but arguably it’s our performance of the season so far.”

He continued: “When we executed what we do well in the first half we scored, but we let them back in with a few errors.

“Credit to them, they fired some shots early and scored some tries — it’s what you get at this level — but we extended away in the second half and it ended up being a very good performance.” Having made five changes to the side which beat Rosslyn Park the week before, the incoming Crame and Bird contributed three tries between them, while Josh Collis was man-of-the-match with an all-action display on the blindside flank. Reynolds said: “I thought Josh was simply outstanding. He was a late replacement for James but he came out and did that, it really gives us a big headache for next week’s selection.

“The lads coming in have points to prove and it shows where we’re at as a squad. The guys in the side have to continue performing because they know there are others nipping at their heels.”

Rossiter’s double nudged him one clear at the top of the division’s try-scoring charts, the wing now with 11 in seven games. Reynolds added: “Jak’s playing brilliantly, but he’s also defending so well. That’s great to see because we all know of his attacking prowess, but there is a real completeness to his game at the moment.”