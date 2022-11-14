High-flying Hawks lose unbeaten record at Thurrock

HENLEY Hawks Women lost their first Championship Division 1 South fixture of the season at Thurrock Ladies on Sunday in a match played in driving rain.

The visitors put up an impressive defence, regaining the ball deep into the Thurrock half. The Henley forward pack had something to prove against the consistently top-tier side and drove Thurrock on to the back foot.

Henley continued to push the Thurrock defence, with hard carries from Christina Gibson and Katy Wysocki-Jones, but the home side held strong and kept Henley out for the first quarter.

Thurrock capitalised on some loose play from Henley and secured the game’s first points. This sparked new energy in the travelling side, as Henley hunted for points with a new ferocity.

Constantly pushing Thurrock’s defence set further down the pitch, Henley utilised strong carries to get within metres of the try line. Scrum-half Steffi Clarke guided the forwards with precision until Wysocki-Jones crossed the line for Henley’s first try of the match,

leaving them trailing 22-7 at half-time.

Holding the hosts with overpowering work in the contact zone, Laura Wilkie took the opportunity to charge down a Thurrock chip and race 70 metres to score.

Thurrock set with a new drive and catching Henley on the back foot, the home side pushed the ball wide to score in the corner.

Henley did not rest, and following a knock-on from the home side, they looked to capitalise. The forward pack carried hard to create a disjointed defence before fly-half Ellie Lennon got the ball to Annabelle Luntz who spotted a gap and evaded several defenders before crashing over the line underneath the post.

Going into the final 20 minutes, Henley allowed discipline to slip. An intentional knock-on saw Becky Smart receive a yellow card, and shortly after captain Ellie Smales received the same punishment for team offside. This gave Thurrock the space they needed to cross the whitewash before the final whistle of the game.