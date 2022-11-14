Mixed results as Oratory celebrate rugby milestone

THE Oratory School marked its rugby centenary with matches against The London Oratory at Grasshoppers RFC in London.

Matches were played throughout the day from U14 to first team level and were live-streamed on YouTube.

The U14s kicked off the day with a 26-17 victory. The U15s won their fixture 15-12, whilet the U16s narrowly lost 20-17. The first team’s match culminated with a try from Rume-Tabiowo and a conversion from Monye to force a 19-19 draw.

The school’s first ever rugby match was played in October 1922 against Sandhurst Old Soldiers.

Recent alumni have included international sevens players Morgan MacRae, Ollie Monye and Max Clementson.

Head of rugby Mike Hennessy said: “It was a great celebration of rugby in the school and something I’m sure the pupils enjoyed being a part of.

“Rugby is well supported at The Oratory and we are fortunate to have so many pupils who want to play.

“This year we will run non-contact rugby, sevens and 15-a-side rugby as well as continuing to enhance our girls’ rugby provision in the school.” This day was part of wider events going on throughout the school year. The first team have recently returned from its annual senior squad tour of Dublin and further centenary events include evening matches at Henley RFC, Saracens’ StoneX Stadium, an overseas tour and a former captains’ lunch.

Centenary celebrations will culminate with a formal black-tie dinner at Twickenham in May.