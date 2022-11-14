MacRae’s debut try with last move of match ensures victory

HENLEY Hawks returned from the south coast with a maximum five-point win after overcoming a resilient Worthing side in dramatic fashion at the end of the game.

Worthing only led the game once going into the last eight minutes but Henley produced a moment of magic with the final play of the match.

In difficult conditions with a swirling wind and heavy rain at times both sides were prepared to keep the ball alive and produce some good rugby, albeit punctured by several handling errors due to the weather conditions.

Henley gained the upper hand early on and a well struck penalty from Max Titchener after 10 minutes enabled the visitors to settle and create an early lead. However, it was not long before Worthing’s attacking threat produced some early test for the Henley defence. Worthing were soon on the score sheet as a penalty cancelled out Henley’s early advantage. Worthing continued to press hard but a fumbled pass wide out saw Titchener pick up the loose ball and kick ahead into space. With Reuben Norville outside the foot race was on and the Henley winger outpaced his opposite number to score close to the posts with a straightforward conversion for a 10-3 lead after 20 minutes. Another Titchener penalty from some good attacking play saw the lead extended to 13-3.

The difficult conditions started to dictate play with both sides squandering opportunities with handling errors and a high penalty count.

A good line-out defence from Henley forced Worthing to take a penalty shot just before half-time rather than go for a drive over try in the corner. With the half time score at 13-6 in the visitors’ favour it was game on with the first score after half-time proving crucial. Henley came out for the second half and immediately turned the screw on to the Worthing forwards with a series of powerful drives for Omar Ellaboudy to touch down wide out but with both the referee and assistant unsighted, Henley were awarded an attacking scrum.

This was the signal for the Henley eight to produce an outstanding drive for Will Crow to touch down and with the conversion failing the score moved to 18-6 and Henley looked comfortable.

Often when sides score, they are guilty of conceding quickly and Henley were guilty of failing to retrieve the kick-off and Worthing scored wide out to wipe out Henley’s advantage.

In almost a carbon copy of Henley’s error Worthing failed to deal with the kick-off and Tom Hall was quick to pounce on a loose ball and some quick recycling allowed Norville in for his second try of the afternoon.

For the next 25 minutes Henley seemed to let concentration slip and Worthing were able to regain a foothold and score two quick converted tries plus a penalty to take a one-point lead into the last 10 minutes of the game. It looked as if the home side had done just enough to edge the game as the minutes ticked away.

However, some errors at the breakdown area allowed Henley one last chance as a penalty was awarded wide out. A bold decision to go into the corner rather than risk a tough penalty was taken and the line-out produced a superb drive for the line with Morgan MacRae scoring his debut try for the Hawks.

This proved to be the last play as an elated Henley side enjoyed a maximum point win.

Henley Hawks: Crowley, Norville, Flynn, Rawsthorn, Strugar, Titchener, Crow, Manning, Emery, Mason, Ellaboudy, Harrison, White, Vooght, Bradley. Replacements: Hall, Shpylka, MacRae, Lewis, Bridger.