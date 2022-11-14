Robson wraps up table-topping Rams’ ninth successive victory

SEB Reynolds paid tribute to his Rams front five as they starred during another excellent team performance and a ninth straight bonus-point National Division 1 success at Leeds Tykes last Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.

The visitors ran in six tries to avenge last season’s loss in a 36-10 triumph started by Drew Humberstone and Max Hayman scores.

After Alex Seers converted the latter, Tykes hit back through Seramaia Turagabeci, but in a crucial passage of play at the end of the first half, Rams went from their own five-metre line to the other end of the field on the back of a brace of devastating James McRae breaks.

And after electing to go for their third try by taking a scrum rather than a shot at goal, the away side achieved their target with Hayman doubling his tally.

Despite losing Michael Dykes to a yellow card, Rams extended their lead to 31-5 with 10 minutes to play as the dominant scrum set up Ellis Jones for a try before McRae touched down as Leeds were walked back behind their line at another set-piece.

And while Turagabeci grabbed a second, Charlie Robson went over late on to seal the deal.

There was no doubt the front row of Ant Marris, Hayman and Sean McDonnell-Roberts, aided by the introduction of James Baker and then hooker Ollie Moffitt, provided the base of victory, winning some eight scrum penalties with Ollie Taylor and Dan Swain also impressing behind them.

And director of rugby, Reynolds, revealed: “Leeds had been scrummaging really well, which meant our guys were highly motivated at the set-piece — I think I might have upset Ant before the game — but the pack really came out and put them on the back foot. A huge shout-out to all those in the front five and Owen (Root, forwards coach).

“It’s something we’ve not really had in the last few weeks — we’ve had dominance in patches — but it gave us a really strong platform.

“If number eight is able to walk the ball over the line — albeit he’s got to control it — and just put his palm on it, it’s not because of what he’s done but the guys in front have.”

Reflecting on the key score at the end of the first period and what was to come, Reynolds continued: “They had a patch where you could feel the buzz from them and how they were potentially going to see their way back into the game by getting close to us at half-time and then playing down the hill in the second period.

“It was a big call to go for the scrum rather than three points and it gave us the score which was crucial, but we had to go on and win the game.

“We had to ignore the slope, take the field position and continue to play rugby — if we’d just settled for winning a couple of scrum penalties and going to the corner, you set yourself up to lose to a talented side.

“We really challenged the boys to go and take the game in the second half, and boy did they do that.”

While the victory keeps Rams top of the table with a perfect record, it was not always smooth sailing with fly-half Alex Seers forced off injured midway through the first half, before Humberstone was also taken off having switched to 10.

And Reynolds revealed: “We had to deal with adversity throughout the game — at one point we were without our 10 and 12 — but I was so impressed with how we managed it.

“Ellis going into 12 was outstanding, Jak’s communication and understanding of defence meant he could slot in at 13 and then we had Ollie Allan who one minute was on the wing, then he’s at 10, then he’s back at nine — for a young man who was out of school last year, I thought he was brilliant.”

Summarising another successful afternoon, he ended: “Leeds are a very good young side with top-end performances in them — they can beat anyone on their day and when we reviewed them, they match up differently to anything else in the league.

“It was a very focused, clinical performance, and I was really impressed with the guys and how they went about their work — in greasy conditions, I thought we played some really good rugby.”