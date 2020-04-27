Monday, 27 April 2020

School day replicated online

RUPERT House School in Henley has developed an online learning programme for its pupils during the coronavirus pandemic. 

It is designed to replicate the school day, which starts with class registration, a video assembly and an optional workout. Pupils then complete live or recorded lessons in core subjects with their teachers until lunch.

In the afternoon, children take part in recorded sessions to improve their games skills as well as cookery and art.

