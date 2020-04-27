School day replicated online

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
RUPERT House School in Henley has developed an online learning programme for its pupils during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is designed to replicate the school day, which starts with class registration, a video assembly and an optional workout. Pupils then complete live or recorded lessons in core subjects with their teachers until lunch.
In the afternoon, children take part in recorded sessions to improve their games skills as well as cookery and art.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say