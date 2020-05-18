Lessons continue

A SCHOOL in Henley has developed an online learning programme for its pupils during the coronavirus crisis.

The programme has been designed to replicate the school day at Rupert House in Bell Street and utilises video and online resources.

Each day starts with class registration, a video assembly and an optional workout with YouTube fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Pupils then complete live or recorded lessons in core subjects with their teachers until lunch.

Afternoons are more flexible to give the children the chance to take part in a wide range of activities with recorded sessions to improve their games skills.

They also take part in cookery, art and outdoor education classes.

The independent school has re-opened to a small number of pupils since the new term started after Easter. The children’s parents are either key workers or they are considered

vulnerable.

The school has also offered its minibuses to charities and pharmacies to help deliver medicines and support people in need.

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “I am immensely proud of the hard work and ‘can do’ attitude of our staff who have put together a full remote learning programme, which balances the educational needs of our children with a recognition of parental concerns in these unprecedented times.

“We are preparing a short virtual tour of the school and prospective parents are welcome to contact me to set up an introductory video call.”