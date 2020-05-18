Monday, 18 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lessons continue

A SCHOOL in Henley has developed an online learning programme for its pupils during the coronavirus crisis.

The programme has been designed to replicate the school day at Rupert House in Bell Street and utilises video and online resources.

Each day starts with class registration, a video assembly and an optional workout with YouTube fitness coach Joe Wicks.

Pupils then complete live or recorded lessons in core subjects with their teachers until lunch.

Afternoons are more flexible to give the children the chance to take part in a wide range of activities with recorded sessions to improve their games skills.

They also take part in cookery, art and outdoor education classes.

The independent school has re-opened to a small number of pupils since the new term started after Easter. The children’s parents are either key workers or they are considered
vulnerable.

The school has also offered its minibuses to charities and pharmacies to help deliver medicines and support people in need.

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “I am immensely proud of the hard work and ‘can do’ attitude of our staff who have put together a full remote learning programme, which balances the educational needs of our children with a recognition of parental concerns in these unprecedented times.

“We are preparing a short virtual tour of the school and prospective parents are welcome to contact me to set up an introductory video call.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33