Pupils pay tribute to runner

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley marked the 66th anniversary of Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile.

It was on May 6, 1954 that the 25-year-old Oxford University medical student achieved what many believed to be impossible.

Bannister, who had finishing fourth in the 1,500m at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, achieved his feat in the annual match between the Amateur Athletic Association and the university, cheered on by a crowd.

Mandy Nicholson, head of games at the independent school in Bell Street, said: “It is this ethos of determination and a will to never give up which drives the pupils at Rupert House School.

“Every day, in all we do, we encourage our pupils to give their best, to not be discouraged and to never give up.

“Sport is a fantastic outlet for this type of endurance so we decided to encourage all our Rupert House community to join with us to celebrate the incredible feat of Sir Roger and use our one daily outing of exercise to complete a mile, either by running, walking or biking, and not necessarily in under four minutes.

“I was incredibly impressed by the uptake from pupils and staff alike. It is so important, in these challenging times, to remain healthy and happy and sport is one way we can accomplish that and come together as a community, even if it is remotely.”