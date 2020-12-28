School carol concerts without audience

PUPILS from Rupert House School in Henley attended carol services at St Mary’s Church in their year group bubbles.

Years 3 to 6 from the independent school in Bell Street performed at the two services, which were filmed for parents to see later.

The children sang carols, gave readings and played instrumental solos.

Years 3 and 4 sang Hark The Herald Angels Sing, Frosty the Snowman, O Come, All Ye Faithful and Jingle Bell Rock.

Student Yi Jia Tse, seven, performed Ding Dong Merrily on High on the violin.

Years 5 and 6 sang sang Silent Night, Walking in a Winter Wonderland, Jingle Bell Rock and Holly Jolly Christmas. The service began with Once in Royal David’s City with the first verse sung as a duet by Charlotte Dent, 11, and 10-year-old Isabella Lumlock.

Student Mary Yan, nine, performed a piano solo of We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Headteacher Nick Armitage said: “They were the most wonderful carol services and the children read, sung and performed beautifully.

“Like so much else this term, we have had to be that bit more creative in order to make things happen, but the carols are such an important fixture in the calendar and I am hugely grateful to Father Jeremy Tayler for allowing us to continue with them.

“It was especially poignant for the year six children as it was their last carols at Rupert House before they head off to their senior schools in September.”