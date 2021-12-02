Christmas window competition at school 

PUPILS from a primary school in Henley have put together a Christmas window competition.

Year 6 children from Rupert House School in Bell Street have drawn pictures of a famous Christmas story for residents to guess and win a prize.

Children from the school came up with the idea as they were disappointed they couldn’t take part in the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

The event, which features 24 evenings of entertainment at indoor and outdoor venues across the town in December, has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However the pupils still wanted to provide something for residents to engage with and decided to decorate the front of the school building with 13 different festive drawings including stockings, reindeers and a Christmas tree.

Entrants must guess the festive story or poem from looking at the the windows from left to right and top to bottom.

The competition closed at 11:59pm on Tuesday, December 14 and the winner will be chosen at random.

To take part, visit: https://www.ruperthouse.org/christmas-window-competition