250 children (plus some grown-ups) take part in the inaugural Great School Run at Stonor Park

ALMOST 250 children from schools and nurseries in the Henley area took part in the first Great School Run at Stonor Park.

The free charity event organised by Rupert House School comprised a series of races for different year groups from nursery children to secondary school pupils.

The nursery and reception children ran 340m, years 1 and 2 ran 780m, years 3 and 4 ran 940m and year 5 and above ran 1,850m.

Donations were collected for the Ukrainian Bright Kids Charity and more than £300 was raised.

The event began with the “grown-ups” races — the women heading off first, followed closely by the men, on a hilly two-lap route.

Certificates were given to every finisher, with special ones for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places presented by Nick Armitage, head of Rupert House School, who couldn’t take part due to injury.

He said: “I am full of admiration for all those who took part and immensely grateful to everyone who volunteered their time.

“I was most impressed that so many of the parents were willing to take part and, in doing so, were great role models for their children. Well done to every single competitor and I hope to have a go myself next year.”

The school thanked the Stonor family for hosting the event, facilitating the online booking system and providing logistical support.

It also thanked Kevin Nutt for helping to plan, organise and run the event, Birte Hayes, a Rupert House parent, and other parents, staff and volunteers.

The primary schools and nurseries that took part were Badgemore Pre-School, Badgemore, Cranford House, Cygnets, Ewelme, Gillotts School, Goring, Harpsden Pre-School, Henley Village Montessori, Highmoor, Kidmore End, Langtree, Moulsford, Nettlebed, Oratory Prep, Peapods, Sacred Heart, Shiplake, Shiplake Village Nursery, Sonning Common Pre-School, St Mary’s, The Heights, The Manor, The Old Station nursery, Trinity, Valley Road and Woodcote.

The category winners were:

Women: 1 Gilly Meek;

2 Sarah Soles; 3 Catherine Drummond

Men: 1 Pete Harrison;

2 George Laughton; 3 Jules

Masters

Nursery (girls): 1 Nina Beckovska; 2 Claudie Armitage; 3 Evelyn Harris. (Boys): 1 Jack Friend;

2 Harry Goffe: 3 Otto

Sheldon

Reception (girls): 1 Freya;

2 Phoebe Soles; 3 Ariadne Lait. (Boys): 1 Eddie;

2 Henry; 3 Seth Drummond

Year 1 (girls): 1 Sylvia Scudamore; 2 Isabel Bromley; 3 Alice Friend. (Boys)

1 Maks; 2 Wilbur Lait;

3 Teddy Holland

Year 2 (girls): 1 Martha Subry; 2 Jessica Hammond;

3 Olivia Cleaves. (Boys):

1 Charlie Barnes; 2 Thomas Mills; 3 Max Mortimer

Year 3 (girls): 1 Jemima Watson; 2 Isabella Conway;

3 Sasha Bignell. (Boys):

1 Sebastian Ellerton; 2 Josh Price; 3 Oliver Buff

Year 4 (girls): 1 Emily Palmer; 2 Issy Cole; 3 Serena Stender. (Boys): 1 Reese McDonald; 2 Tony Junior Caunt; 3 Harry Collin

Year 5 (girls): 1 Zara Tate; 2 Lucy Lamacraft;

3 Charlotte Sydbury

Year 6 (girls): 1 Olivia Watson; 2 Pippa Bignell;

3 Abigail Palmer

Year 7 (girls): 1 Amelia Freeman. (Boys) 1 Alexander Lamacraft; 2 Yiego

Year 8 (boys) Harry Alderton.