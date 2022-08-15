Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Party for former school pupils

Party for former school pupils

RUPERT House School in Henley staged its first ever event for the younger members of its alumni.

Former pupils, who are now in years 7 and 8 at senior schools, were invited back to the independent school in Bell Street for a reunion party on the lawn.

Many of the girls and boys have kept in touch over the past two years and it was an opportunity for those that had left prior to year 6 to catch up with familiar faces.

The school provided drinks and a barbecue and the entertainment was provided by local DJ John Johnny, who had brought along a photobooth.

The children wrote their favourite memories of Rupert House on a canvas. These ranged from residential and school trips to “winning the football trophy” and “playing cricket for the first time”.

The evening was also an opportunity for former parents to meet up and reminisce. Before long, everyone was dancing together under the marquee.

The alumni group, known as Beyond the Big Blue Door, is growing. If you are a former Rupert House pupil, parent or member of staff and would like to join, email alumni@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33