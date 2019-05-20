Parents create garden at pre-school

FAMILIES came together to create a vegetable and sensory garden from a neglected outdoor space at Sacred Heart Pre-School in Henley.

The garden learning space will engage the children’s five senses and adds to the pre-school’s large outdoor play area with areas for growing annual flowers and vegetables. It will provide flower scents to smell, colourful petals to see, fruits and vegetables to taste and herbs that give off smells when rubbed and used in cooking.

A wildflower meadow with a path offers the children the experience of running through long grass. There is also a bug house built from leftover materials, bird boxes and a bird feeding station to encourage wildlife that the children can watch.

According to a study in 2010, children in schools that encourage gardening become more resilient, confident and live healthier lives.

Lisa Glen, who chairs the pre-school committee, said: “It was wonderful to have our families working together to build the garden.

“It would not have been possible without the donations we received from local businesses and services.

“Our biggest contributors were Henley Town Council’s park services staff, who donated their time to clear our site as well as bark chip and stones and Gibbs & Dandy and Rose & Son in Henley who donated timber and materials. We also received donations from Waitrose, Tesco, the Henley Pet shop, Bagatelle Toys, the Toad Hall garden centre, Henley Sports Shop, and the Wyevale garden centres at Hare Hatch and Playhatch.

“We are incredibly appreciative to the businesses that donated and made our garden such a wonderful success.”

The preschool has 15- and 30-hour funded places available and will hold an open day on Monday, July 1 from 9.15am.

Pictured, left to right, Ben Palmer, Kevin Money, Lindon Glen, Jos Bartels, Lisa Glen with son Alex, three, and Veronica Cintra with daughter Aaryana three.