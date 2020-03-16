Monday, 16 March 2020

World Book Day 2020: Sacred Heart Primary School, Henley

PUPILS at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley filled out reading surveys while dressed as their favourite literary characters to celebrate World Book Day.

Many dressed as Mary Poppins as they are currently studying the novel in class while other costumes included Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Thing 1 and Thing 2 from Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat and Gangsta Granny from David Walliams’ book of the same name.

The children were asked to explain their attitudes to reading and their favourite books to teachers and were also given surveys to take home to their parents.

They took part in workshops to design bookmarks which will be entered into a competition organised by the World Book Day charity.

Deputy headteacher Nicola Edwards, the school’s English co-ordinator, said: “We want to create a really good atmosphere around reading and instil the idea that reading is for pleasure and relaxation, not a chore.

“I always say that you’re never alone if you’ve got a book because you’ve got a friend in the characters.”

