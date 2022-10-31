School holds harvest tea for families and neighbours

A HARVEST tea was held at a school in Henley for families and friends.

Sacred Heart primary in Greys Hill celebrated the Catholic tradition of giving thanks for food and nature.

Parents and grandparents and neighbours, including residents of Hanover House, a retirement complex opposite the school, were invited to watch the children perform.

Each year group read poems about the harvest and the school choir sang, led by assistant headteacher Nicola Edwards and accompanied by headmistress Rachel Gavin on the piano.

Year 6 children served tea, coffee and scones to guests.

Mrs Edwards said: “It’s the loveliest thing seeing the children perform. I thought they were brilliant — they were very loud and exuberant. Our rehearsals have been a really great way to start Thursday mornings. It’s good exercise for the lungs and they start off their day working as a team so it’s really great for their mental health and wellbeing.”

Mrs Gavin said: “This is one of the many community projects that we run throughout the year. It’s part of building our community support and giving children the opportunity to perform.” Head boy Jack Ingram said: “Our harvest celebration is a way to bring everyone together and for families to see how the school community is doing.”

Head girl Catelynn Coito said: “It was wonderful to serve everyone and it was really fun to perform and see them smiling. It was also nice getting to know the guests.” Christina Bertioli-Smith, a mother, said: “I’ve seen all three of my children do this — it has become tradition. It is a great selling point for Sacred Heart. There’s a real sense of community spirit and togetherness here.”

Stan Thompson, whose granddaughter Grace is in year 6, said: “It’s a wonderful experience seeing the children doing their best — they all looked really happy and enthusiastic.”

Mrs Edwards’s parents were among the visitors. Her father Peter Wolton, 86, said: “Seeing them just takes me back to when the world was such a different place.

“When I was a boy, during the Second World War, we couldn’t do anything like this.

“They sang a song about it being foggy and they have no idea what foggy is. When it was foggy in my time, we couldn’t go to school because it was just so thick.”