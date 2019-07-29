2nd Goring and Streatley BBS Scout Group

WHAT a great weekend camp in June with more than 30 wolf cubs, scouts and scouters present.

The annual camp was held at Bower Farm, a turkey farm at Aldworth, by kind permission of Edward Walters, who was once a scout with the group.

The weather was oppressive due to the heat but better that than rain. There was a great number of games, activities and competitions undertaken that all enjoyed. The new game this year was “goat football”.

The annual wide game/hike took place on the Berkshire downs on the Saturday afternoon.

Assistant scout master Trevor Ockwell, or “Stitchy”, used his usual magic to create a very special twist which involved map reading and finding clues to locate hidden fancy dress items for all those taking part.

Despite the great heat and little shade on the downs, both teams completed the 7km hike to the great amusement of the other many hikers who saw the scouts and wolf cubs in fancy dress. A great effort by all. On the Saturday evening we had a great camp fire with all attending contributing to the fun of this great tradition.

Those attending thanked Akela Karen Wake for fulfilling the role of QM, preparing the menu and obtaining the supplies, Stitchy for organising the programme and “Baloo” (Joanne Sentinella ACM) for her general assistance during the camp.

All deserve a big “bravo”.

Clearly everyone who attended had a really great time.

For more information, visit www.2ndgoringandstreatley.org.uk

David Cooksley, group scout master