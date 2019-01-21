Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Students visit Lords for Brexit debate

Students visit Lords for Brexit debate

POLITICS students from Shiplake College visited the Palace of Westminster for a tour of the Houses of Parliament and to listen to the Lords debate on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

They met Henley MP John Howell and discussed Brexit and other issues which concerned them.

The pupils, who were accompanied by politics teacher Kevin Dickey, also visited the Supreme Court

Year 12 pupil Cameron Gass said the trip was “incredibly interesting”, adding: “We were able to see a number of things, including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speak in the House of Lords.

“We learnt a significant amount about what we have studied.”

Classmate Marcus Coulter said: “Visiting the Houses of Parliament on a day of such historical and constitutional importance was a truly riveting experience.

“Seeing such an event unfold in front of our eyes will stay with us forever.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33