Walkers raises £22,000 for breast cancer research

MORE than 200 people took part in a sponsored walk in aid of breast cancer research.

The Breast Walk Ever followed a 13-mile route along the Thames Path from Shiplake College to Beale Park, near Pangbourne.

Many people took part in groups and wore bright pink shirts. They included (pictured) Kye and Kimberley Maddox, from Henley, and their friends Karen and Ian Dick, from Playhatch.

Organiser Richard Martin said: “It was fantastic to see such a good turnout for our first walk in the area. We had 218 participants and the sun shone for the most part.

“We have raised £22,000 and counting from fund-raising alone, which is incredible.

“The funds raised by our brilliant walkers will help us continue our pioneering research into the secondary spread of breast cancer.

“The feedback we have had has been overwhelming positive and we are already making plans for the return of Breast Walk Ever in 2020.”

Another walk passing through Goring and Mapledurham will take place on Sunday, September 8. To sign up, visit www.breastwalkever.org