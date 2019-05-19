Ex-teacher jailed for sex abuse

THE headmaster of Shiplake College says he “deeply regrets” the abuse of one of its pupils by a teacher in the Seventies.

Malcolm Woodcock, 76, from Milton Demeral, Devon, was convicted of eight counts of indecent assault by a jury at Reading Crown Court and was jailed for three-and-a-half years on Thursday last week.

Woodcock was a teacher at the college when the victim, a teenage boy, was a pupil there.

The court heard how the offences took place within the grounds of the independent school and at other locations. The boy only came forward to report the abuse years later.

Headmaster Gregg Davies said: “We deeply regret that a former member of staff should have abused his position and betrayed the trust placed in him in such a shocking way and applaud his victim for having had the courage to speak out.

“These offences were carried out in the Seventies when standards of safeguarding were regrettably less stringent than they are in the present day.

“We take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously and the modern measures we have in place are the most robust and effective in the school’s history. This is borne out by our independently conducted inspection reports.”

Dc Karen Zoldan, who led the police investigation, praised the victim for his courage in coming forward, adding: “I hope that the healing process can now begin.”