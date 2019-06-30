Kwik cricket played in the right spirit

SHIPLAKE College hosted the 11th annual Performance Cricket Festival.

Sixty children from Peppard, Churchend and Emmer Green Primary Schools took part with senior Shiplake College pupils umpiring and scoring.

The morning featured a round robin series of matches with teams qualifying for a knock-out match later on.

All the matches were played in tremendous spirit with everyone having a chance to bat and bowl in a pairs format.

In the overall final game, Churchend defeated Emmer Green by 168 runs to 68.

Chris Ellison, head coach at the college, said: “Thanks to the wonderful grounds staff, parents, teaching staff, students and Invesco for their continued support of this event.

“It was a difficult week weather-wise but the tremendous effort from all involved ensured many boys and girls had the opportunity to take part and make the most of a really enjoyable morning.”