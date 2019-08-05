Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shiplake Rocks festival at college

Shiplake Rocks festival at college

THE first Shiplake Rocks summer music festival was held at Shiplake College.

More 300 people attended the event, including parents, pupils, friends of the school and college alumni.

There was an eclectic mix of music as well as artisan food stalls, a bar and ice cream van.

Songs by Thin Lizzy, Simple Minds and The Smiths, Elton John and Ed Sheeran were performed on the main stage while in the Tipi Tent the audience was entertained by the college’s a capella choir, First Eight and singer-songwriters.

The Pavilion Dance Stage provided the opportunity for the college’s student DJs to show off their talents.

Director of music Richard Curran, who organised the event, said: “It was born out of the desire to provide a relevant platform from which our young musicians could express themselves.

“The festival was a resounding success and a great way of showcasing the exceptional talent within our school community. We are very much looking forward to this becoming an annual event.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33