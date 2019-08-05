Shiplake Rocks festival at college

THE first Shiplake Rocks summer music festival was held at Shiplake College.

More 300 people attended the event, including parents, pupils, friends of the school and college alumni.

There was an eclectic mix of music as well as artisan food stalls, a bar and ice cream van.

Songs by Thin Lizzy, Simple Minds and The Smiths, Elton John and Ed Sheeran were performed on the main stage while in the Tipi Tent the audience was entertained by the college’s a capella choir, First Eight and singer-songwriters.

The Pavilion Dance Stage provided the opportunity for the college’s student DJs to show off their talents.

Director of music Richard Curran, who organised the event, said: “It was born out of the desire to provide a relevant platform from which our young musicians could express themselves.

“The festival was a resounding success and a great way of showcasing the exceptional talent within our school community. We are very much looking forward to this becoming an annual event.”