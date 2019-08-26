Dinner with cricket ace

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
Monday, 26 August 2019
FORMER England cricketer Graeme Swann will entertain guests at a sports dinner in Shiplake.
The black-tie event has been organised by Henley Cricket Club and will take place at Shiplake College on Saturday, October 19, starting with a drinks reception in the great hall at 7pm.
The guests will then move to a marquee inside the sports hall for the three-course meal.
There will also be a live auction and a silent auction.
David Winter, the club’s fund-raising and sponsorship chairman, said: “Graeme Swann is going to talk about cricket and probably Strictly Come Dancing too. “It’s a fun event and everyone else enjoys it.”
The dinner is open to all and tickets cost £75 each. To book, email davidewinter
@btinternet.com
26 August 2019
