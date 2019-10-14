Rugby tournament and dog show renamed for fifth year

SHIPLAKE College staged FieldFest, its annual touch rugby tournament, dog show and beer festival on Saturday, September 14.

Forty dogs were entered in the show, which was organised by the parents’ association and judged by dog trainer Karen Maher.

Loveliest lady was won by seven-month-old husky-vizsla cross Vixie. The most handsome chap was Welly, a border collie-cocker spaniel cross, and gorgeous golden oldie was Boris, a nine-year-old Hungarian viszla.

The best trick category was won by Storm, an eight-year-old black Labrador, and the best sausage catcher was three-year-old collie-lurcher cross Meg.

Other attractions included inflatables and games, face painting, a barbecue and tuck shop, beer and Prosecco bar.

The touch rugby tournament featured eight teams comprised of staff, alumni, parents and friends of the college, including last year’s winners Rangas and Ringas led by former pupil Ian Brown.

The teams played three games each before the final in which Welsh Old Boys +2, led by former pupil Cameron Grossman, beat Baskerville, comprised of 2018 leavers.

Events and alumni officer Catherine Brazil said: “The event is now in its fifth year and seems to get better each year. It was so great to see members of the whole Shiplake community coming together for what was a brilliant, fun afternoon.”