Crowds flock to school’s 10th annual Christmas fair

MORE than 700 people attended the 10th annual Christmas fair at Shiplake College.

Forty stalls run by students, community groups and charities were open in the sports hall from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

Children were invited to visit Father Christmas and receive an early present, while parents enjoyed turkey baps, mince pies and mulled wine and the Shiplake Community Choir sang seasonal songs while dressed in festive red.

The event was organised by the school’s parent-teacher body and overseen by events and alumni officer Catherine Brazil for the second year running.

She said: “We have been organising it since Easter and it always takes time but it is well worth it to see the community come together. There were lots of families and it was great to have all the local businesses. The hall was packed.”

Year 13 student Estelle Thomas, who is studying business, photography and psychology, had her own stall and BTEC business students were raising money for Reading Drop-In Centre. The Shiplake College Boat Club Supporters sold merchandise, including calendars and puzzles.

Emma Armstrong, a former English teacher whose husband Tom is a housemaster, was selling handmade Christmas crafts and decorations.