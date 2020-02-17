Monday, 17 February 2020

Scrum down

FORMER England rugby international James Haskell will be the star guest at Shiplake College’s sports dinner on Saturday, March 28.

Proceeds from the fund-
raising event will go towards the development of sports at the college, including new equipment and the cost of tours.

The evening will be hosted by Sky Sports presenter Alex Payne.

Haskell retired from professional rugby last year after making 77 appearances as flanker for his country.

He then took part in the ITV show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Tickets for the three-course dinner cost £65 per person. To book, visit
shiplake.org.uk

