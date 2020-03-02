School staff cook breakfast for homeless

A GROUP of Shiplake College staff cooked and served breakfast to the homeless at the Churches in Reading Drop-In Centre.

Thomas Franks, the college caterers, provided eggs, bacon, sausages and beans so that the six staff could knock up a hearty breakfast for about 40 visitors.

The centre was established in 1990 because a group of local Christians wanted to respond to the needs of the homeless and disadvantaged people in Reading.

Originally the aim was to provide a welcoming place in which to offer food and clothing. Now, in response to growing needs, the centre offers a wide range of support services to its guests.

The school will be providing breakfast support to the centre over five Sundays during this year.

Rev Chris Briggs, chairman of Shiplake’s charity committee, said: “It is very heartwarming to have so many staff want to help. As well as the Sunday breakfasts, we have supported CIRDIC through the donation of Harvest gifts last October and will be presenting them with the collection money from our 2019 carol service at St Mary’s Church in Henley.”

The staff were, left to right, Richard Curtis, Hanna Edimoh, Mark Griffiths, Rev Chris Briggs, Andy Dix and Alex Hunt.