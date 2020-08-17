Music school founder joins college staff

THE founder of Henley Music School has been made Shiplake College’s music administrator.

Laura Reineke, of Berkshire Road, Henley, will start when the new term begins next month.

She has been teaching at the college since 2017 as part of her work with the music school, which she founded in 2010 and is a charity.

The school uses the John Turner Building at the college to host its Music School Sunday and the Youthful Orchestra.

Mrs Reineke, an accomplished violin player, and her tutors have been delivering sessions online during the lockdown.

She said: “Shiplake College has always been very supportive of the music school and local events. They have a brilliant system and help out the local state schools by allowing them to use their lovely facilities.”

She will work with Richard Curran, the college’s director of music. Her role will involve teaching violin for three hours a week and carrying out 10 hours of administration work.

Mrs Reinke said: “I can’t wait to start teaching people face-to-face again and seeing the kids properly. I’m sure all teachers feel the same.”

She replaces Jonty Slade, who taught flute, and left at the end of the summer term after two years.

Mr Curran said: “I am delighted to welcome Laura in her new role.”