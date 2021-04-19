School ban on phones to remain

STUDENTS at Shiplake College are still banned from using their mobile phones.

The college has operated this rule for several years and, although it has been relaxed for sixth -formers in the last two terms, it will now be applied to all once again.

The moves comes after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said mobile phones should be prohibited in schools.

He said the lockdowns had affected the discipline and order of some pupils and that phones could act as a “breeding ground” for cyber bullying.

Nick Brown, deputy head of pastoral at Shiplake College, said: “A number of years ago, we made the decision not to allow mobile phones in school during the working day.

“We have been pleased with the results of this approach, both academically and pastorally, and we remain committed to this policy.

“We realise that some senior pupils will find it difficult to revert to this system, but we are sure that it is the right thing to do.

“Therefore, with effect from the start of next term, pupils will hand their phones in at the start of the day.

“Individual house arrangements will be in place for the return of phones at the end of the day and separate arrangements are in place for boarders during the evenings and overnight.”