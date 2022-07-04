Tech boys win teamwork prize

THREE computer science students at Shiplake College won an award for best teamwork at the national TeenTech Awards.

James Perry, Fergus Heggie and Nikita Saitov, who are in year 12, took part in the event at the Institution of Engineering and Technology in London.

The aim of the competition is to encourage students to apply their technical knowledge to help solve a real-world problem. There are 15 categories, which fall into innovation, skills and research sections.

The boys were runners-up in the data science category after using education data sets to make suggested improvements to the college’s system.

They were able to make graphical displays of the data and showed what would benefit students’ grades.

Anna Morgan, computer science teacher, said: “Fergus, James and Nikita delivered a proficient and polished presentation.

“They fielded the judges’ questions with confidence and demonstrated some impressive subject knowledge. I was hugely proud and impressed by their poise and professionalism.”