Pupils collect pants and toiletries for homeless

PUPILS at Shiplake College donated items to the Drop-in Centre in Reading for its harvest festival.

They were asked to bring into school packs of underwear (male and female), toothpaste and deodorant to give to the charity, which helps to feed and clothe homeless people.

College chaplain Rev Stephen Cousins was helped by head of college Josh Howard, head chapel warden Oscar Rait and deputy Dan Anstey as well as prefects Rosie Burling and Eve Dowden to collect and box the donations and pack them into a college minibus to deliver to the centre.

Rev Cousins said the donations amounted to hundreds of pairs of boxer shorts and several hundred tubes of toothpaste and deodorant.

He thanked pupils and their parents for their generosity, adding: “The manager of the centre was emotionally overwhelmed.”

Pictured, left to right, are pupils Eve Dowden, Rosie Burling, Dan Anstey, Oscar Rait and Josh Howard.