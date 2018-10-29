Festive fair

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
A CHRISTMAS fayre will be held in the sports hall at Shiplake College on Saturday, November 10 from 10am to 3pm.
There will be more than 40 stalls selling jewellery, beauty products and clothing as well as photography and decorations. Entry is free.
29 October 2018
